SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 250 posts, Check details

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applicants for the recruitment of several positions at Bhilai Steel Plant / Chandrapur Ferro Alloy Plant (CFP) / Salem Steel Plant (SSP). Notification for the same has been released. A total of 259 vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 17, 2022. For all other details, check below:

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Senior Consultant (E4 Grade) – 02

Consultant (E3 Grade) / Sr. Medical Officer (E2 Grade) – 08

Medical Officer (E1 Grade) – 05

Manager (E3 Grade) – 06

Deputy Manager (E2 Grade) – 02

Assistant Manager (E1 Grade) – 22

Posts of S3 / S1 Grades – 128

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) (S3 Grade) – 24

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) S1 Grade) – 54

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S1 Grade) – 08

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on a Written/ Online examination that will be conducted. Further, they will be evaluated and selected based on Skill tests and Personal interviews.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Starting date for online applications – November 26, 2022

Closing date for online applications – December 17, 2022

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at SAIL’s official website.

From the career section of the website, they can apply online.

Candidates will have to fill in all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Important Links: