SAIL recruitment 2022: Online application for 56 posts ending soon, apply now

Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna Company, invites applications from interested and eligible qualified nurses to undertake the “Proficiency Training” in 600 bedded multi-speciality DSP hospital under M&HS department.

No. of Proficiency Trainees:

56

Upper age limit (valid as on date of walk-in interview):

30 years Relaxation in Upper age limit by 3 years for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)-OBCNCL and 5 years for SC & ST candidates.

Qualification (valid as on date of walk-in interview):

Pass in B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery

Internship Certificate (if applicable)

Certificate of Registration.

Departments/ disciplines:

ICU/NICU/BICU, Medicine, Surgery, Obs & Gyn, Paediatrics, Casualty, Orthopaedics, COVID, Chest & other associated areas.

Duration:

18 (eighteen) months.

Daily working hours:

8 hrs shift – One day off per week.

Stipend:

Stipend per month Rs.8000/- plus.

Knowledge Enhancement Allowance (Max upto Rs.7020/-linked to attendance as under)

How to apply:

Eligible & interested candidates are required to appear for walk-in interview as per the schedule. They may also send their application in the prescribed format (Annexure-A) to the email id: [email protected] within 29.08.2022 (Monday). Candidates are advised to check their mail & SAIL website frequently, as further communication with the candidates, if required, will be made through email/website.

Schedule of interview: