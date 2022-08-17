SAIL recruitment 2022
Image Credit: IANS

SAIL recruitment 2022: Online application for 56 posts ending soon, apply now

By WCE 3 64 0

Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna Company, invites applications from interested and eligible qualified nurses to undertake the “Proficiency Training” in 600 bedded multi-speciality DSP hospital under M&HS department.

No. of Proficiency Trainees:

  • 56

Upper age limit (valid as on date of walk-in interview):

  • 30 years Relaxation in Upper age limit by 3 years for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)-OBCNCL and 5 years for SC & ST candidates.

Qualification (valid as on date of walk-in interview):

  • Pass in B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery
  • Internship Certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate of Registration.

Departments/ disciplines:

  • ICU/NICU/BICU, Medicine, Surgery, Obs & Gyn, Paediatrics, Casualty, Orthopaedics, COVID, Chest & other associated areas.

Duration:

  • 18 (eighteen) months.

Daily working hours:

  • 8 hrs shift – One day off per week.

Stipend:

  • Stipend per month Rs.8000/- plus.
  • Knowledge Enhancement Allowance (Max upto Rs.7020/-linked to attendance as under)

How to apply:

  • Eligible & interested candidates are required to appear for walk-in interview as per the schedule. They may also send their application in the prescribed format (Annexure-A) to the email id: [email protected] within 29.08.2022 (Monday). Candidates are advised to check their mail & SAIL website frequently, as further communication with the candidates, if required, will be made through email/website.

Schedule of interview:

SAIL recruitment 2022

Click here to read the SAIL recruitment 2022 notification.

You might also like
Miscellany

These PAN card holders may be in trouble if they do not make changes, check details

Education

Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme: Variable awards will be given to the selected…

Recruitment

Ministry of Education Recruitment 2022: Online application for this post with salary…

Miscellany

Pets must be isolated from people infected with monkeypox: WHO

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.