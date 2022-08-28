SAIL Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass can apply for 146 vacancies, Check details

The Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant is hiring eligible candidates to fill up vacancies in the Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. A total of 146 vacant posts will be filled in the organization with this recruitment drive. The registration process started on August 25, 2022 and will be open till September 15, 2022.

Candidates can check more information about the recruitment drive including education qualification, age limit, salary, and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting date for submitting applications: August 25, 2022

Closing date for submitting applications: September 15, 2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (NAC): 146 posts

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Upper Age Limit

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (NAC): 28 Years

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based examination (which may be Computer Based) and skill taste. The minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based examination will be determined based on 50 percentile score (for UR Category) and 40 percentile score (for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the Compute Based examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3. Skill Test / Trade Test will be only qualifying in nature and the final merit list of candidates who qualify the Skill Test / Trade Test will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Compute Based examination only.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Candidates selected for post of Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee, will be paid consolidated Pay of Rs. 12,900/-pm during 1st year of training and Rs.16,100/-pm during the 2nd year of training.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs. 200

SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of Application fees.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification Here