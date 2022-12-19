SAIL issues fresh notification for recruitment of 158 Executive & Non Executive posts, details here

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 158 Executive & Non Executive posts for its Plant at Burnpur, West Bengal.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply online by visiting SAIL’s website, www.sail.co.in between December 20 and January 10, 2023.

SAIL recruitment vacancy details:

Total vacancy: 158

Assistant Manager: 6

Manager: 4

Medical Officer: 5

Consultant: 10

Operator-Cum Technician: 86

Attendant-cum Technician: 47

Age limits:

The applicants should not be below 28 years of age or above 41 years as on January 10, 2023. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age for the deserving candidates as per the government rules.

Examination fee:

Pay scale:

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website (www.sail.co.in) on or before January 10, 2023.

Click here to read the SAIL Executive & Non-Executive recruitment notification.