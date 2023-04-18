SAIL invites application for various Managerial posts; Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL), is inviting applications from Indian nationals for Manager posts in various disciplines in Centre for Engineering & Technology (CET). SAIL is going to fill up a total number 10 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

The shortlisted candidates would be paid a monthly salary depending on the pay scale of Rs.80,000–3%–2,20,000.

Check more details on eligibility, age limit, and salary details here.

Eligibility for SAIL Recruitment 2023:

The applicant should have a B.E./B.Tech. degree in the required discipline from Govt. a recognized University/ Institute.

Age limit for SAIL Recruitment 2023:

The maximum age limit of candidates for this post should be 35 years.

Pay Scale for SAIL Recruitment 2023:

The shortlisted candidates will be considered for regular employment in E-3 grade and paid based on the pay scale of Rs.80,000–3%–2,20,000 in addition to Basic Pay and Industrial DA.

Selection Procedure for SAIL Recruitment 2023:

The candidates will be selected for the posts based on a scheduled Written Test (Computer Based Test), an Interview, or both. The result of the Written Test (CBT) will be published on the SAIL website.

How to apply for SAIL recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per prescribed format. The applicants can download the prescribed application form available on the SAIL’s official portal.

The candidates must submit self-attested photocopies of the certificates, including date of birth and B.E./B.Tech Certificate, Caste/Category Certificate, Experience Certificate, NOC from present employer (if any), and Photo Identity Proof on or before 24.04.2023. The candidates must register a valid e-mail Id and mobile number that will be utilized to notify of an interview as well as other vital notifications.

The closing date for submission of online applications is 24.04.2023.

