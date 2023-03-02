SAI Young Professional recruitment 2023, apply now to get Rs 50,000

Sports Authority of India (SAI) NRC Sonepat, Haryana invited applications from eligible, qualified and motivated Indian Citizens for providing consultancy as Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager) on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable on yearly basis up to maximum period of 5 years.

Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager): 4

Place of Posting: 2 for NCOE Sonepat and 02 for NCOE Rohtak

Date of opening of online registration –28.02.2023 at 05:00 PM

Last date for application is upto 20.03.2023 till 05:00 PM.

SAI reserves all the rights to withdraw/cancel this advertisement at any time without assigning any reason. For any recruitment related query, e-mail to [email protected].

Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager: Graduate in any discipline with certificate/Diploma course in Sports Management (Certificate / Diploma duration must be more than 06 months) from a reputed Institute Or MBA or PGDM (02 Years) froma recognized university/Institution.

Age Limit: Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager): 32 Years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Consolidated Monthly Salary: Rs.50,000.

Click here to read SAI Young Professional recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here for SAI Young Professional recruitment 2023 online application.