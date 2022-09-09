SAI recruitment 2022: apply soon for 93 fresh posts, details here

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Performance Analyst (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists, & Anthropometrists).

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the engagement of Performance Analyst latest by 5 PM on September 30, 2022. The applications open from 5 PM on September 12, 2022.

SAI vacancy details:

Application schedule:

Opening Date for submission of online application – 5 PM on 12.09.2022

Closing date for submission of online application- upto 5 PM on 30.09.2022

Name and number of Sports Authority of India vacancy posts:

Performance Analysts: 93

Physiotherapist- 20

Strength & Conditioning Expert- 20

Physiologist- 10

Psychologist-10

Biomechanics- 10

Nutritionist- 10

Anthropometrist- 13

Total no of vacancies are 93- 40 (Unreserved), 25 (OBC), 13 (SC), 06 (ST), 09 (EWS).

Consolidated monthly remuneration of SAI Vacancy 2022:

Rs 60,000/-

Essential Qualification for Sports Authority of India Recruitment:

Physiotherapist: Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution. Strength & Conditioning Expert: Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization. Physiologist: Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution. Psychologist: Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution. Biomechanics: Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution. Nutritionist: Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution. Anthropometrist: Bachelors’ degree in Anthropology from any recognized University/Institution.

Bachelors’ degree means minimum 3 years undergraduate academic degree or equivalent from any recognized university / Institution after passing 10+2 from a recognized Education Board.

Masters’ degree means 2 years post graduate academic degree from any recognized university/Institution after passing minimum 3 years bachelors’ degree.

Ph. D means 3 years research degree from any recognized university/ Institution after passing 2 years Masters’ degree.

SAI recruitment 2022 age limit:

The upper age limit is 40 years as on the closing date for submission of online application.

How to apply for SAI Vacancy 2022:

The candidate must apply only online through the websitehttps://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/. Read the notification below to know more about the online application process.

The official notification can be found here.