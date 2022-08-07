SAI recruitment 2022

SAI recruitment 2022: Apply now to get salary over Rs 1 lakh

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of High Performance Analyst (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists, & Biochemists).

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the engagement of High Performance Analyst latest by September 5, 2022.

SAI vacancy details:

Application schedule:

  • Opening Date for submission of online application – 6 PM on 05.08.2022
  • Closing date for submission of online application- upto6 PM on 05.09.2022

Name and number of Sports Authority of India vacancy posts:

High-Performance Analysts: 138

  • Physiotherapist- 42
  • Strength & Conditioning Expert- 42
  • Physiologist- 13
  • Psychologist-13
  • Biomechanics- 13
  • Nutritionist- 13
  • Biochemist- 02

Consolidated monthly remuneration of SAI Vacancy 2022:

  • Rs 1,05,000

Essential Qualification for Sports Authority of India Recruitment:

  • Physiotherapist: Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
  • Strength & Conditioning Expert: Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.
  • Physiologist: Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
  • Psychologist: Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
  • Biomechanics: Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
  • Nutritionist: Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
  • Biochemist: Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

SAI recruitment 2022 age limit: 

  • The upper age limit is 45years as on the closing date for submission of online application.

How to apply for SAI Vacancy 2022:

  • The candidate must apply only online through the websitehttps://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/. Read the notification below to know more about the online application process.

Click here to read the Sports Authority of India recruitment 2022 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). 

