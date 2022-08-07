SAI recruitment 2022: Apply now to get salary over Rs 1 lakh

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of High Performance Analyst (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists, & Biochemists).

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the engagement of High Performance Analyst latest by September 5, 2022.

SAI vacancy details:

Application schedule:

Opening Date for submission of online application – 6 PM on 05.08.2022

Closing date for submission of online application- upto6 PM on 05.09.2022

Name and number of Sports Authority of India vacancy posts:

High-Performance Analysts: 138

Physiotherapist- 42

Strength & Conditioning Expert- 42

Physiologist- 13

Psychologist-13

Biomechanics- 13

Nutritionist- 13

Biochemist- 02

Consolidated monthly remuneration of SAI Vacancy 2022:

Rs 1,05,000

Essential Qualification for Sports Authority of India Recruitment:

Physiotherapist: Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Strength & Conditioning Expert: Bachelors' degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Physiologist: Bachelors' degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Psychologist: Bachelors' degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Biomechanics: Bachelors ' Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Nutritionist: Bachelors' Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Biochemist: Bachelors' Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

SAI recruitment 2022 age limit:

The upper age limit is 45years as on the closing date for submission of online application.

How to apply for SAI Vacancy 2022: