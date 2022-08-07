SAI recruitment 2022: Apply now to get salary over Rs 1 lakh
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of High Performance Analyst (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists, & Biochemists).
According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the engagement of High Performance Analyst latest by September 5, 2022.
SAI vacancy details:
Application schedule:
- Opening Date for submission of online application – 6 PM on 05.08.2022
- Closing date for submission of online application- upto6 PM on 05.09.2022
Name and number of Sports Authority of India vacancy posts:
High-Performance Analysts: 138
- Physiotherapist- 42
- Strength & Conditioning Expert- 42
- Physiologist- 13
- Psychologist-13
- Biomechanics- 13
- Nutritionist- 13
- Biochemist- 02
Consolidated monthly remuneration of SAI Vacancy 2022:
- Rs 1,05,000
Essential Qualification for Sports Authority of India Recruitment:
- Physiotherapist: Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
- Strength & Conditioning Expert: Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.
- Physiologist: Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
- Psychologist: Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
- Biomechanics: Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
- Nutritionist: Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
- Biochemist: Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
SAI recruitment 2022 age limit:
- The upper age limit is 45years as on the closing date for submission of online application.
How to apply for SAI Vacancy 2022:
- The candidate must apply only online through the websitehttps://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/. Read the notification below to know more about the online application process.