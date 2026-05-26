RSSB Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 3951 Posts, Apply Online Before June 23

RSSB Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the recruitment notification for 2026, offering 3,951 vacancies in the Secondary and Sanskrit Education Departments. This recruitment includes positions for Senior Computer Instructors and Basic Computer Instructors, providing a significant opportunity for graduates in engineering and computer applications seeking government jobs in Rajasthan.

RSSB Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the recruitment notification for 2026, offering 3,951 vacancies in the Secondary and Sanskrit Education Departments. This recruitment includes positions for Senior Computer Instructors and Basic Computer Instructors, providing a significant opportunity for graduates in engineering and computer applications seeking government jobs in Rajasthan.

The online application process will commence on May 25, 2026, and will remain open until June 23, 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who possess qualifications such as B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M. Tech, M.Sc ., MCA, or BCA in relevant fields are eligible to apply for these positions.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 22 May 2026

Online Apply Start Date: 25 May 2026

Online Apply Last Date: 23 June 2026

Last Date For Fee Payment: 23 June 2026

Correction Date: 26 June 2026

(Senior Instructor) Exam Date: 22 August 2026

(Basic Instructor) Exam Date: 23 August 2026

Application Fees

For General, EWS, OBC (Creamy Layer): ₹ 600/-

For EWS, OBC (Non Creamy Layer): ₹ 400/-

For SC, ST, PH: ₹ 400/-

For Correction Charge: ₹ 300/-

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 3951

Non-Scheduled Area: 3224 vacancies

Scheduled Area: 727 vacancies

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

RSSB provides age relaxation for the Computer Instructor position as per their regulations.

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and check the official notification here.