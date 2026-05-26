RSSB Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 3951 Posts, Apply Online Before June 23
RSSB Recruitment 2026 is here! Check about the application process and positions available in the Secondary Education Department.
RSSB Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the recruitment notification for 2026, offering 3,951 vacancies in the Secondary and Sanskrit Education Departments. This recruitment includes positions for Senior Computer Instructors and Basic Computer Instructors, providing a significant opportunity for graduates in engineering and computer applications seeking government jobs in Rajasthan.
The online application process will commence on May 25, 2026, and will remain open until June 23, 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who possess qualifications such as B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M. Tech, M.Sc., MCA, or BCA in relevant fields are eligible to apply for these positions.
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 22 May 2026
- Online Apply Start Date: 25 May 2026
- Online Apply Last Date: 23 June 2026
- Last Date For Fee Payment: 23 June 2026
- Correction Date: 26 June 2026
- (Senior Instructor) Exam Date: 22 August 2026
- (Basic Instructor) Exam Date: 23 August 2026
Application Fees
- For General, EWS, OBC (Creamy Layer): ₹ 600/-
- For EWS, OBC (Non Creamy Layer): ₹ 400/-
- For SC, ST, PH: ₹ 400/-
- For Correction Charge: ₹ 300/-
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 3951
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Non-Scheduled Area: 3224 vacancies
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Scheduled Area: 727 vacancies
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 Years
- Maximum Age: 40 Years
- RSSB provides age relaxation for the Computer Instructor position as per their regulations.
Selection Process
- Written Exam
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and check the official notification here.