RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Open for 5349 Vacant Posts, Apply Online

Apply now for the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Find information about roles and important application dates.

By Subhashree Dash
RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Advertisement

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Western Railway, under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has announced the ITI Apprentice Notification for 2026 on February 18, 2026. A total of 5,349 apprentice vacancies have been released under Advt No. RRC/WR/04/2025.

Advertisement

 
Eligible candidates must have passed the 10th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website at www.rrc-wr.com. The application window is currently open and will close on March 23, 2026.

Important Dates

  • Online Apply Start Date: 21 February 2026
  • Online Apply Last Date: 23 March 2026
  • Last Date For Fee Payment: 23 March 2026
  • Merit List: Notify Later

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Interested aspirants must have passed Class 10th (High School) with at least 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
  • Must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institute.

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 15 Years
  • Maximum Age: 24 Years

Application Fees 

  • For General/ OBC/ EWS: ₹ 100/-
  • For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women: ₹ 00/-

Selection Process

  • Merit-based selection
  • No written test or interview

Check the Notification details here.

Also Read: NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply online for Manager and Engineer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 2,40,000

Advertisement

x