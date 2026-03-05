RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Open for 5349 Vacant Posts, Apply Online
Apply now for the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Find information about roles and important application dates.
RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Western Railway, under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has announced the ITI Apprentice Notification for 2026 on February 18, 2026. A total of 5,349 apprentice vacancies have been released under Advt No. RRC/WR/04/2025.
Eligible candidates must have passed the 10th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website at www.rrc-wr.com. The application window is currently open and will close on March 23, 2026.
Important Dates
- Online Apply Start Date: 21 February 2026
- Online Apply Last Date: 23 March 2026
- Last Date For Fee Payment: 23 March 2026
- Merit List: Notify Later
Eligibility Criteria
- Interested aspirants must have passed Class 10th (High School) with at least 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
- Must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institute.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 15 Years
- Maximum Age: 24 Years
Application Fees
- For General/ OBC/ EWS: ₹ 100/-
- For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women: ₹ 00/-
Selection Process
- Merit-based selection
- No written test or interview
Check the Notification details here.