RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 5,349 vacant posts, details inside

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Western Railway, under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has released the ITI Apprentice Notification for 2026 on February 18, 2026. A total of 5,349 Apprentice vacancies have been announced under Advertisement No. RRC/WR/04/2025.

Eligible candidates must have passed the 10th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applications can be submitted online through the official website, www.rrc-wr.com . The application window is now open and will close on March 23, 2026.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 18 February 2026

Start Date to Apply: 21 February 2026

Last Date to Apply: 23 March 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Matriculation (10th class) under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board.

Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, affiliated to NCVT.

Age Limit

Applicants must be 15 years of age and must not have attained 24 years of age as on 23/03/2026.

SC/ST Candidates: Upper age limit relaxed by 5 years.

OBC Candidates: Upper age limit relaxed by 3 years.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD): Upper age limit relaxed by 10 years.

Ex-Servicemen: The upper age limit is relaxed by an additional 10 years for Ex-Servicemen, plus the length of military service rendered, and an additional 3 years, provided they have completed a minimum of 6 months continuous service in the Defence Forces.

Application Fees

General / OBC: Rs 100/-

SC / ST / PwBD / Women: No Fee

Stipend

Selected apprentices will undergo 1-year training and receive a stipend as per:

Railway Board rules

Apprentices Act guidelines

How to apply for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026