RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 5,349 vacant posts, details inside
Apply now for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026. A total of 5,349 vacancies await eligible ITI candidates. Apply before March 23, 2026
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Western Railway, under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has released the ITI Apprentice Notification for 2026 on February 18, 2026. A total of 5,349 Apprentice vacancies have been announced under Advertisement No. RRC/WR/04/2025.
Eligible candidates must have passed the 10th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applications can be submitted online through the official website, www.rrc-wr.com. The application window is now open and will close on March 23, 2026.
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 18 February 2026
- Start Date to Apply: 21 February 2026
- Last Date to Apply: 23 March 2026
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must have passed Matriculation (10th class) under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board.
- Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, affiliated to NCVT.
Age Limit
- Applicants must be 15 years of age and must not have attained 24 years of age as on 23/03/2026.
- SC/ST Candidates: Upper age limit relaxed by 5 years.
- OBC Candidates: Upper age limit relaxed by 3 years.
- Persons with Disabilities (PWD): Upper age limit relaxed by 10 years.
- Ex-Servicemen: The upper age limit is relaxed by an additional 10 years for Ex-Servicemen, plus the length of military service rendered, and an additional 3 years, provided they have completed a minimum of 6 months continuous service in the Defence Forces.
Application Fees
General / OBC: Rs 100/-
SC / ST / PwBD / Women: No Fee
Stipend
Selected apprentices will undergo 1-year training and receive a stipend as per:
- Railway Board rules
- Apprentices Act guidelines
How to apply for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website of the Western Railway recruitment portal (rrc-wr.com).
- Check the link to “RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2026”.
- Complete registration with all the personal and educational documents required.
- Upload all the scanned documents and submit the form before the end date, 23 March 2026.
- Submit the form, and take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.
Check the Notification details here.