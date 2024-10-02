RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens for 14298 Technician posts

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has reopened registration window for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 2, 2024. If you had missed applying for the recruitment drive due to time constraint then here is your chance. Candidates can apply for 14298 Technician posts on the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

The board has also increased the vacancy numbers for the technician posts from 9144 to 14298.

Earlier, the number of vacancies to be filled was 9144 for open line (17 categories), which was enhanced to 14298 after RRB received additional demand from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

Important Dates

Registration reopen: October 2, 2024

Last date of application: October 16, 2024

The modification window will open on October 17 and will close on October 21, 2024.

Candidates will need to pay Rs 250 to make changes in the application form for each modification. A separate notice will be published about the modalities /procedures to get the existing application data / new application submissions for both existing and new candidates.

Vacancy Details

RRB Ahmedabad- 1015 Posts

RRB Ajmer- 900 Posts

RRB Bhopal- 534 Posts

RRB Chennai- 2716 Posts

RRB Kolkata- 1098 Posts

RRB Bilaspur- 933 Posts

RRB Mumbai- 1883 Posts

RRB Prayagraj- 338 Posts

RRB Secunderabad- 959 Post

RRB Gorakhpur -419 posts

Other posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on apply link and register yourself. Once done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application fee

Rupees 250- For Categories SC/ ST/ PWD

Rupees 250- For Categories Female/Ex-servicemen/ EBC

Rupees 500- For Others Categories

Pay Grade

The monthly amount of salary for the Technician Grade I and Grade III posts is Rs 19900- 29200 in the railway.