RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Increased: Apply for 14298 vacancies, Salary up to Rs 92,300

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invites application for vacancies for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts. RRB has increased the new number of vacancies to 14298 for the post of Technician Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3 across 40 categories which was earlier 9144 for 18 categories.

The online application process for fresh candidates will be shortly activated for 15 days at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 details



RRB CBT Exam date for Technician (Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3) posts is tentatively scheduled for October to November 2024. The detailed RRB CBT Exam Date 2024 will be released soon on the official website of https://indianrailways.gov.in/.

Important Dates

Online Registration opening date-9th March 2024

Application last date-8th April 2024 (11:59 pm)

Last date to pay application fee-8th April 2024

Vacancy details

Total -14298

Technician (Grade 1 Signal)-1092

Technician Grade 3-8052

Technician Grade 3 (Workshop & PUs)-5154

Educational qualification

Technician Grade 1 Signal: Bachelor of Science In Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology/ Instrumentation from a recognized University/Institute OR B.Sc. in a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Information Technology/Instrumentation from a recognized University/Institute..

RRB Technician Grade 3: Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Forger and Heat Treater/Foundryman / Pattern Maker / Moulder (Refractory). (OR) Matriculation/SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the related trades.

Age limit

The age limit to apply for Technician Grade 1 Signal posts is 18 to 36 years.

The age limit to apply for Technician Grade 3 posts is 18 to 33 years

Upper age relaxation is available for reserved categories candidates.

Selection Process

The selection will be done based on the CBT exam, document verification, and medical examination.

Application fee

SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / PWDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 that will be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable.

The candidates belonging to other categorieds will need to pay Rs 500 fee. Out of this fee of Rs 500/-, an amount of Rs 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in CBT.

Salary details

Technician Grade 1 Signal: Level 5 (Rs.29,200-92,300).

Technician Grade 3: Level 2 (Rs.19,900-63,200).