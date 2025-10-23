RRB releases recruitment notification for 2,570 JE and other vacancies, Application link opens on Oct 31

Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released a new notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and other posts under the RRB JE Recruitment 2025. RRB has issued a short notice containing information about the vacancies, application dates and other important details.

Application window open on Oct 31

The application window will open on October 31 and will close on November 30, 2025. That means candidates can apply for the vacancies in the mentioned timeframe.

Total vacancies

According to the notification, a total of 2,570 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and other posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Application Fee

The applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. Meanwhile, SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Note that RRB will refund an amount of Rs 400 to General, OBC, and EWS categories candidates who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Rs 250 for SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender categories.

Advertisement

They need to pay the fee online using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking, or offline through E-Challan.

Age Limit

The age limit acceptable for Applicants is between 18 and 36 years of age as on January 1, 2026. The candidates who are aged in the age limit will be eligible for the examination. Candidates can check more information regarding eligibility and other requirements in the detailed RRB JE Notification 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical examination. The final merit list will be published after all these phases of examination.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the respective RRBs.