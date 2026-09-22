RRB recruitment 2026: Notification out for 1688 NTPC Under Graduate posts

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The Railway Recruitment Boards has released a new recruitment notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories Under Graduate posts. According to the official notification, this drive aims to recruit 1688 candidates across Pay Level-2 and Level-3 positions in various regional divisions of Indian Railways.

Eleigible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive via the official application portal rrbapply.gov.in, from October 15, 2026 until November 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Important Dates

Notification release date: September 21, 2026

Online application opening date: October 15, 2026

Last date to submit online application: November 13, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have a passed Class 12 from a recognised board and have an age limit between 18 and 30 years as on January 01, 2027. Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories as per government norms.

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Selection Process

The recruitment process involves five sequential stages: Stage-1 Computer Based Test, Stage-2 Computer Based Test, Computer Based Typing Skill Test where applicable, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Application Fee

UR, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 500

SC, ST, PWD, ESM, Female, Transgender, Minorities, and EBC: Rs 250

How to apply online for RRB NTPC recruitment 2026

Go to official website: rrbapply.gov.in or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Register using an active mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar verification details.

Log in with registration credentials and fill up application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.