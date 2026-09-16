RRB recruitment 2026 for 590 Paramedical posts, last date to apply October 14
The Railway Recruitment Board 590 Paramedical posts recruitment’s application process has been started and will end on October 14
RRB recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released notification for 590 Paramedical posts. The advertisement for the recruitment is under CEN 05/2026.
The application process of the recruitment started from September 15 and will end on October 14.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment but also make sure to read the notification properly before filling up the application form. The eligibility varies from post to post.
The recruitment has 590 posts that include several healthcare and paramedical posts, including Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and other specialised categories.
Important Dates:
- Application starting date: September 15
- Application ending date: October 14
- Last date for application fee: October 16
- Application correction window closing date: October 17 to 26
- Scribe Details Submission: October 27 to 31
Vacancy details:
- Nursing Superintendent
- Pharmacist
- Dialysis Technician
- ECG Technician
- Laboratory Assistant Grade II
- Radiographer/X-Ray Technician
- Health and Malaria Inspector Grade II
- Optometrist
- Audiologist and Speech Therapist
Eligibility Criteria:
- The application for the vacancies varies from posts to posts.
- Candidates should make sure to read the notification properly before filling up the application form.
Selection Process:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Medical Examination
Application Fee:
- General, OBC and EWS: Rs 500
- SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, women, transgender, minority and EBC: Rs 250
How to apply:
- Visit the official RRB application portal.
- Complete the registration process using the required details.
- Log in and select RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026 under CEN 05/2026.
- Fill in the personal, educational and other required information.
- Select the eligible paramedical post and preferred options as applicable.
- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee.
- Review all details carefully before submitting the form.
- Download and save the confirmation page or submitted application form for future reference.