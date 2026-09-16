RRB recruitment 2026 for 590 Paramedical posts, last date to apply October 14

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RRB recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released notification for 590 Paramedical posts. The advertisement for the recruitment is under CEN 05/2026.

The application process of the recruitment started from September 15 and will end on October 14.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment but also make sure to read the notification properly before filling up the application form. The eligibility varies from post to post.

The recruitment has 590 posts that include several healthcare and paramedical posts, including Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and other specialised categories.

Important Dates:

Application starting date: September 15

Application ending date: October 14

Last date for application fee: October 16

Application correction window closing date: October 17 to 26

Scribe Details Submission: October 27 to 31

Vacancy details:

Nursing Superintendent

Pharmacist

Dialysis Technician

ECG Technician

Laboratory Assistant Grade II

Radiographer/X-Ray Technician

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade II

Optometrist

Audiologist and Speech Therapist

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Eligibility Criteria:

The application for the vacancies varies from posts to posts.

Candidates should make sure to read the notification properly before filling up the application form.

Selection Process:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Medical Examination

Application Fee:

General, OBC and EWS: Rs 500

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, women, transgender, minority and EBC: Rs 250

How to apply:

Visit the official RRB application portal.

Complete the registration process using the required details.

Log in and select RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026 under CEN 05/2026.

Fill in the personal, educational and other required information.

Select the eligible paramedical post and preferred options as applicable.

Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee.

Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page or submitted application form for future reference.