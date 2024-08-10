RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration process for 1,376 paramedical vacancies to begin soon, Check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released notification for recruitment for paramedical posts. The recruitment drive is set to recruit candidates for as many as 1,376 vacancies under different posts including audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the recruitment on and before September 16.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: August 17

Registration end date: September 16

Vacancies:

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 Posts

Cardiac Technician: 4 Posts

Clinical Psychologist: 7 Posts

Dietician Level -7: 5 Posts

Dental Hygienist: 3 Posts

Dialysis Technician: 20 Posts

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III: 126 Posts

Lab Superintendent Grade III: 27 Posts

Optometrist: 4 Posts

Perfusionist: 2 Posts

Physiotherapist: 20 Posts

Pharmacist (Entry) Grade: 246 Posts

Radiographer: 64 Posts

Speech Therapist: 1 Posts

ECG Technician: 13 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade II: 94 Posts

Field Worker: 19 Posts

Occupational Therapist: 2 Posts

Nursing Superintendent: 713 Posts

Cath Lab Technician: 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Dietician: B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science

Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM

Dental Hygienist: Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist

Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience

Optometrist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration

Perfusionist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 – 21 years (varies for different posts)

Maximum age: 33 – 40 years (varies for different posts)

Application Fee:

General/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Female/PwBDs/Transgender/Minorities: Rs 250

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here

Search option related to RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 and click on it

Click on the Apply online

Fill all the required information in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.