RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration process for 1,376 paramedical vacancies to begin soon, Check all details here
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released notification for recruitment for paramedical posts. The recruitment drive is set to recruit candidates for as many as 1,376 vacancies under different posts including audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the recruitment on and before September 16.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: August 17
- Registration end date: September 16
Vacancies:
- Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 Posts
- Cardiac Technician: 4 Posts
- Clinical Psychologist: 7 Posts
- Dietician Level -7: 5 Posts
- Dental Hygienist: 3 Posts
- Dialysis Technician: 20 Posts
- Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III: 126 Posts
- Lab Superintendent Grade III: 27 Posts
- Optometrist: 4 Posts
- Perfusionist: 2 Posts
- Physiotherapist: 20 Posts
- Pharmacist (Entry) Grade: 246 Posts
- Radiographer: 64 Posts
- Speech Therapist: 1 Posts
- ECG Technician: 13 Posts
- Lab Assistant Grade II: 94 Posts
- Field Worker: 19 Posts
- Occupational Therapist: 2 Posts
- Nursing Superintendent: 713 Posts
- Cath Lab Technician: 2 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Dietician: B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science
- Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM
- Dental Hygienist: Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist
- Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience
- Optometrist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration
- Perfusionist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration
Age Limit:
- Minimum age: 18 – 21 years (varies for different posts)
- Maximum age: 33 – 40 years (varies for different posts)
Application Fee:
- General/OBC: Rs 500
- SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Female/PwBDs/Transgender/Minorities: Rs 250
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here
- Search option related to RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 and click on it
- Click on the Apply online
- Fill all the required information in the application form.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.