RRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for TC post, Check eligibility, application fee and other details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to issue notification for recruitment Ticket Collector (TC) posts. Candidates who want to be appointed as TC in the Indian Railways need to know that the application form is going to be available online.

More Details:

Vacancy:

The number of vacancies is yet to be officially disclosed by the Railway Recruitment Boards. However, it is anticipated that the vacancies will be around 4000-5000 for different zones.

Education Qualification:

A candidate must have passed the 10+2 .e. Intermediate exam with Science, Commerce, or Arts stream from a State or Central board.

Age Limit:

A candidate must be aged between 18 to 30 years.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/Female: Rs 250

Selection Process:

Computer Based Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Medical Test & DV

Personal Interview

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in

Find an option of Recruitment of TCs 2024, tap on it, and go to the next page.

Now, you have an option of ‘Apply Online,’ tap on it, and get redirected to another webpage.

Fill in the details correctly, attach the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Review each detail, you have entered and then hit the Submit button to apply.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

