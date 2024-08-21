RRB recruitment 2024: Application open for 1376 nursing superintendent and several other posts, Check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated recruitment procedure of various categories of paramedical posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for as many as 1376 vacancies under several posts including audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer and others..

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the recruitment on and before September 16. The application procedure started on August 17.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Advertisement

Registration start date: August 17

Registration end date: September 16

Vacancies:

Dietician: 5 posts

Nursing Superintendent: 713 posts

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 posts

Clinical Psychologist: 7 posts

Dental Hygienist: 3 posts

Dialysis Technician: 20 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 posts

Laboratory Superintendent: 27 posts

Perfusionist: 2 posts

Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 posts

Occupational Therapist: 2 posts

Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 posts

Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 posts

Speech Therapist: 1 post

Cardiac Technician: 4 posts

Optometrist: 4 posts

ECG Technician: 13 posts

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 posts

Field Worker: 19 posts

Educational Qualification:

Dietician: B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science

Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM

Dental Hygienist: Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist

Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience

Optometrist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration

Perfusionist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration Age Limit: Minimum age: 18 – 21 years (varies for different posts)

Maximum age: 33 – 40 years (varies for different posts) Application Fee: General/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Female/PwBDs/Transgender/Minorities: Rs 250 How to Apply: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here

Search option related to RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 and click on it

Click on the Apply online

Fill all the required information in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference. For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in. Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2024: 45 Vacancies open, Salary up to Rs 2.70 lakhs per month