RRB recruitment 2024: Application open for 1376 nursing superintendent and several other posts, Check details
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated recruitment procedure of various categories of paramedical posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for as many as 1376 vacancies under several posts including audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer and others..
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the recruitment on and before September 16. The application procedure started on August 17.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: August 17
- Registration end date: September 16
Vacancies:
- Dietician: 5 posts
- Nursing Superintendent: 713 posts
- Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 posts
- Clinical Psychologist: 7 posts
- Dental Hygienist: 3 posts
- Dialysis Technician: 20 posts
- Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 posts
- Laboratory Superintendent: 27 posts
- Perfusionist: 2 posts
- Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 posts
- Occupational Therapist: 2 posts
- Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 posts
- Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 posts
- Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 posts
- Speech Therapist: 1 post
- Cardiac Technician: 4 posts
- Optometrist: 4 posts
- ECG Technician: 13 posts
- Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 posts
- Field Worker: 19 posts
Educational Qualification:
- Dietician: B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science
- Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM
- Dental Hygienist: Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist
- Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience
- Optometrist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration
- Perfusionist: B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration
Age Limit:
- Minimum age: 18 – 21 years (varies for different posts)
- Maximum age: 33 – 40 years (varies for different posts)
Application Fee:
- General/OBC: Rs 500
- SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Female/PwBDs/Transgender/Minorities: Rs 250
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here
- Search option related to RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 and click on it
- Click on the Apply online
- Fill all the required information in the application form.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.
