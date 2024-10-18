RRB Recruitment 2024: Application correction window opens for 14298 Technician posts

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) opened the Application correction window for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 17, 2024. Eligible candidates who have applied for the exam can modify their RRB Technician 2024 application form through the official website: rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB Recruitment 2024, Vacancy Details:
- RRB Ahmedabad- 1015 Posts
- RRB Ajmer- 900 Posts
- RRB Bhopal- 534 Posts
- RRB Chennai- 2716 Posts
- RRB Kolkata- 1098 Posts
- RRB Bilaspur- 933 Posts
- RRB Mumbai- 1883 Posts
- RRB Prayagraj- 338 Posts
- RRB Secunderabad- 959 Post
- RRB Gorakhpur -419 posts
- Other posts
RRB Recruitment 2024, Pay Grade:
The monthly amount of salary for the Technician Grade I and Grade III posts is Rs 19900- 29200 in the railway.
Candidates can get more information about the recruitment drive at the official website rrbapply.gov.in.