RRB Recruitment 2024: Application correction window opens for 14298 Technician posts

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) opened the Application correction window for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 17, 2024. Eligible candidates who have applied for the exam can modify their RRB Technician 2024 application form through the official website: rrbapply.gov.in.

The modification window for making corrections to the application will be open from October 17, 2024, to October 21, 2024. Candidates need to pay Rs 250 for each modification in the Application form.

The Railway RRB Technician 2024 exam is set to occur from December 16 to December 26. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,298 vacancies for Grade 1 and Grade 3 technician positions in the railway department. The RRB Technician 2024 admit card is tentatively scheduled for release on December 12.

Aspirants will be able to edit all fields in the Railway RRB Technician 2024 application form, except for the email ID and mobile number. The RRB will issue the city intimation slip for the technician exam ten days before the exam date, which will be available on the official website.

RRB Recruitment 2024, Pay Grade:

The monthly amount of salary for the Technician Grade I and Grade III posts is Rs 19900- 29200 in the railway.

Candidates can get more information about the recruitment drive at the official website rrbapply.gov.in.