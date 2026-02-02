RRB Office Attendant recruitment 2026: Apply for 572 posts, Deadline ends soon

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon close the application window for the recruitment of Office Attendants. As per the official notification, a total of 572 vacancies are available across different regional offices. Interested candidates can apply online for the RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 through the official RBI website. The last date to submit applications is February 4, 2026. No application form will be accepted after the deadline.

The Office Attendant role involves office assistance and clerical support at RBI offices.

Note that the candidates must have passed Class 10 and should be proficient in the local language of the region they are apply for.

Check more details about the recruitment drive below:

Selection Process

The selection process consists of an online objective test followed by a language proficiency test (LPT). The LPT tests reading, writing, and speaking skills in the regional language. Candidates must qualify in both stages to be selected for the post.

Salary details

The basic salary for the Office Attendant position is Rs 24,250 per month. Meanwhile, the gross salary with allowances is around Rs 46,000.

How to apply for RBI Office Attendant

Step-1: Visit the official RBI website and click on the link for Office Attendant recruitment 2026

Step-2: Register for the Office Attendant 2026 post

Step-3: Fill in the application form and upload documents

Step-4: Pay the application fee online

Step-5: Submit the application form

Step-6: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General and OBC need to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Meanwhile, the SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen need to pay a fee of Rs 50.