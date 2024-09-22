RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts started, know how to apply

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the application process for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. Now, RRB has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Posts (Level 2 and Level 3) under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 are 3,445 Posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards at https://rrbapply.gov.in/ before October 21, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their application form from 23 October to 1 November.

