RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts started, know how to apply

By KalingaTV Bureau
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the application process for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. Now, RRB has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Posts (Level 2 and Level 3) under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 are 3,445 Posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards at https://rrbapply.gov.in/ before October 21, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their application form from 23 October to 1 November.

You can get more details regarding post-wise vacancies, age limit, and others here.

RRB NTPC UG 2024: Important Dates

  • Registration Process: September 21 to October 21, 2024
  • Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 21 to 22
  • Application form correction window: October 23 to November 1

Eligibility and Age Limit

RRB NTPC recruitment for undergraduate posts, candidates need to have completed their 12th grade from a recognized board. They should also know Hindi or English typing on the computer. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 33 years.

RRB NTPC UG 2024: Vacancy details

RRB NTPC for Undergraduate-level posts: Total- 3,445

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
  • Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Registration Fee

The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is Rs 500. However, the SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates will need to pay an fee of only Rs 250.

Applicants from General, OBC, and EWS groups will receive a refund of Rs 400 after the Tier 1 exam, while candidates from other categories will receive a full refund.

RRB NTPC UG 2024: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist will receive a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 (Level 2). Accounts Clerk cum Typists will also receive Rs 19,900 (Level 2), Trains Clerks will receive Rs 19,900 (Level 2), and Commercial cum Ticket Clerks will receive Rs 21,700 (Level 3).
For more details, applicants can visit the official website and check the official notification there.
