RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts started, know how to apply

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the application process for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. Now, RRB has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Posts (Level 2 and Level 3) under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 are 3,445 Posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards at https://rrbapply.gov.in/ before October 21, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their application form from 23 October to 1 November.
You can get more details regarding post-wise vacancies, age limit, and others here.
RRB NTPC UG 2024: Important Dates
- Registration Process: September 21 to October 21, 2024
- Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 21 to 22
- Application form correction window: October 23 to November 1
Eligibility and Age Limit
RRB NTPC recruitment for undergraduate posts, candidates need to have completed their 12th grade from a recognized board. They should also know Hindi or English typing on the computer. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 33 years.
RRB NTPC UG 2024: Vacancy details
RRB NTPC for Undergraduate-level posts: Total- 3,445
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Registration Fee
The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is Rs 500. However, the SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates will need to pay an fee of only Rs 250.