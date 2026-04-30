RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Exam city slip released, check CBT 1 details

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RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026,The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the NTPC CBT 1 examination. This recruitment drive continues to attract a large number of aspirants seeking government jobs in the Indian Railways. Candidates are advised to check their allotted exam city in advance to plan their travel and preparation accordingly.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to May 21, 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released shortly before the examination. Candidates can download the exam city slip by logging into the official RRB regional websites using their application number and date of birth.

How To Download Exam City Slip

Visit the official RRB website of your region

Click on the “RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2026-CBT 1” link

Enter application number and date of birth

View the exam city details displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process consists of multiple stages including CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as per post), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Final selection will be based on merit and overall performance in all stages.

Exam Pattern (CBT 1)

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test

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Total questions: 100

Subjects: General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics

Duration: 90 minutes

Extra time: 30 minutes for PwBD candidates with scribe

Negative marking: One-third mark deducted for each wrong answer

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 3,058

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,424 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 394 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 163 posts

Train Clerk: 77 posts

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit card release and further stages of the recruitment process.