RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Exam city slip released, check CBT 1 details
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026,The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the NTPC CBT 1 examination.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026,The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the NTPC CBT 1 examination. This recruitment drive continues to attract a large number of aspirants seeking government jobs in the Indian Railways. Candidates are advised to check their allotted exam city in advance to plan their travel and preparation accordingly.
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to May 21, 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released shortly before the examination. Candidates can download the exam city slip by logging into the official RRB regional websites using their application number and date of birth.
How To Download Exam City Slip
Visit the official RRB website of your region
Click on the “RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2026-CBT 1” link
Enter application number and date of birth
View the exam city details displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection process consists of multiple stages including CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as per post), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Final selection will be based on merit and overall performance in all stages.
Exam Pattern (CBT 1)
Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test
Total questions: 100
Subjects: General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics
Duration: 90 minutes
Extra time: 30 minutes for PwBD candidates with scribe
Negative marking: One-third mark deducted for each wrong answer
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 3,058
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,424 posts
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 394 posts
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 163 posts
Train Clerk: 77 posts
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit card release and further stages of the recruitment process.