RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Hurry apply for 8,113 graduate posts, registration ends today

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the notification window today for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts on October 20, 2024. A total of 8,113 vacancies have been notified for the graduate-level posts. Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 are 3,445, and which application window will close tomorrow.

Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. The application process will end today October 20, 2024.

The date for fee payment after the application window closes: is October 21 to 22, 2024 and the Edit window period is October 23 to 30, 2024.

You can get more details regarding post-wise vacancies, age limit, and others here.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

RRB NTPC for Graduate-level posts: Total- 8,113

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts: Total- 3,445

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee