RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 11,558 posts, check details here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released notification for RRB NTPC 2024 for recruitment in Level 2, 3, 5 and 6 posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill 11,558 vacancies for posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

These posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the posts.

Vacancies:

Total: 11,558

Vacancy for Under Graduate posts:

3,445 undergraduate posts

Vacancy for Graduate posts:

8,113 graduate posts

Educational Qualifications:

For Commercial Apprentice (CA), Traffic Apprentice (TA), Enquiry-Cum-Reservation-Clerk, Assistant Station Master (ASM), Goods Guard Selection, Traffic Assistant: A candidate must have graduate degree from recognized university and equivalent.

For Senior Clerk-Cum-typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: Candidates must have graduate degree from a recognized university and equivalent. Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer.

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 18 to 39 years.

Selection Process:

First Stage of CBT

Second Stage of CBT

Typing Test (Skill Test) / Aptitude Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 21,700

Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,000

Goods Guard: Rs 29,200

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs Rs 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400

Station Master: Rs 35,400

Application Fee:

GEN/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/PWD/Female/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward: Rs 250

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here. Register yourself and log into the portal and selection Complete the Form. Fill out the application form and attach your photo, signature, and academic documents. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

For more details, interested candidate can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).