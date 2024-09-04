RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 11,558 posts, check details here
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released notification for RRB NTPC 2024 for recruitment in Level 2, 3, 5 and 6 posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill 11,558 vacancies for posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).
These posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the posts.
Vacancies:
Total: 11,558
Vacancy for Under Graduate posts:
3,445 undergraduate posts
Vacancy for Graduate posts:
8,113 graduate posts
Educational Qualifications:
For Commercial Apprentice (CA), Traffic Apprentice (TA), Enquiry-Cum-Reservation-Clerk, Assistant Station Master (ASM), Goods Guard Selection, Traffic Assistant: A candidate must have graduate degree from recognized university and equivalent.
For Senior Clerk-Cum-typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: Candidates must have graduate degree from a recognized university and equivalent. Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer.
Age Limit:
A candidate must age between 18 to 39 years.
Selection Process:
First Stage of CBT
Second Stage of CBT
Typing Test (Skill Test) / Aptitude Test
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Salary:
Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900
Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 21,700
Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,000
Goods Guard: Rs 29,200
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs Rs 29,200
Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200
Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200
Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400
Station Master: Rs 35,400
Application Fee:
GEN/OBC: Rs 500
SC/ST/PWD/Female/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward: Rs 250
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in or click here.
- Register yourself and log into the portal and selection Complete the Form.
- Fill out the application form and attach your photo, signature, and academic documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Take a print out of the application for future reference.
For more details, interested candidate can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).