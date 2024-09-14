RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application opens for graduate posts, Check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the notification for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. Now, RRB has started the online application process for the graduate-level posts under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). A total of 8113 vacancies have been notified for the graduate level posts. Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 is 3,445.

Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can do so from today via the official website-rrbapply.gov.in. The application process will continue till October 13, 2024.

RRB will open the application process for the undergraduate-level vacancies starting from September 21 till October 20, 2024.’

You can get more details regarding post-wise vacancies, age limit and others here.

RRB NTPC 2024: Important Dates

Application window: September 14 to October 13, 2024

Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 14 to 15

Application form correction window: October 16 to 25

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

RRB NTPC for Graduate-level posts: Total- 8,113

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts: Total- 3,445

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Age Limit

Candidates should be 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025 to apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification below.

Application Fee

The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is Rs 250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For all others, the application fee is Rs 500.

Candidates will be eligible for partial refund of the application fee, after deduction of bank charges, if they appear for the computer-based test (CBT).