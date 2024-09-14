RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application opens for graduate posts, Check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the notification for the recruitment of Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. Now, RRB has started the online application process for the graduate-level posts under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). A total of 8113 vacancies have been notified for the graduate level posts. Meanwhile, the undergraduate-level vacancies available under the notification CEN 06/2024 is 3,445.
Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can do so from today via the official website-rrbapply.gov.in. The application process will continue till October 13, 2024.
RRB will open the application process for the undergraduate-level vacancies starting from September 21 till October 20, 2024.’
You can get more details regarding post-wise vacancies, age limit and others here.
RRB NTPC 2024: Important Dates
- Application window: September 14 to October 13, 2024
- Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 14 to 15
- Application form correction window: October 16 to 25
RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details
RRB NTPC for Graduate-level posts: Total- 8,113
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts: Total- 3,445
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Age Limit
Candidates should be 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025 to apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.
For post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification below.
Application Fee
The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is Rs 250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For all others, the application fee is Rs 500.
Candidates will be eligible for partial refund of the application fee, after deduction of bank charges, if they appear for the computer-based test (CBT).