RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 deadline extended till November 27, Apply now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 to November 27, 2025. Now, the candidates who failed to register for the recruitment drive can do so till November 27, 2025.

RRB has notified the recruitment drive with an aim to recruit a total of 5,810 vacancies. Out of the 5,810 positions, 615 are for Station Masters, 3,416 are for Goods Train Managers, 161 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisors, 921 Junior Accounts Assistants, 638 Senior Clerks, and 59 Traffic Assistants.

Selected candidates will receive a basic pay ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 35,400, in addition to applicable DA, HRA, and travel allowances, ensuring a good income and a secure railway job.

Age limit

The age limit set for the candidates is between 18 and 33 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per railway regulations.

Application Fees

General and OBC candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500, while SC, ST, ex-servicemen, disabled, women, transgender, minority, and EBC candidates need to pay only Rs 250. However, upon passing Stage 1, general category candidates will receive a refund of Rs 400, while others will get their full Rs 250 refund. The last date for fee payment is November 29.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will first undergo CBT-1, followed by CBT-2, a skill test, document verification, and a medical test. CBT-1 will have 100 questions, including 40 from general awareness, 30 from maths, and 30 from reasoning. CBT-2 will have 120 questions, including 50 from general awareness, 35 from maths, and 35 from reasoning. There will be negative marking, so answer carefully.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: How To Apply?

Step 1: To apply, visit rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “New Registration,” select your preferred railway zone, and click on “Check Eligibility” to proceed.

Step 3: Press the “Apply” button and fill in all required details, including your name, address, and education details.

Step 4: Upload passport-size photo, signature, Aadhaar card, 10th-grade certificate, and caste certificate.

Step 5: Pay the fees and submit your application. Be sure to take a printout.

Candidates must note that if there are any mistakes while filling out the form, the modification window will be open from November 30 to December 9 for corrections.