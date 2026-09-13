RRB JE recruitment 2026 for 3,993 vacancies ends today, apply now

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RRB JE recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s application process for recruitment of 3,993 Junior Engineer (JE) is going to end today, apply as soon as possible.

The recruitment drive covers various posts such for Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent Posts. It is a great opportunity for the people who have done their three-year engineering diploma in the relevant discipline.

Important dates:

Application starting date: August 14

Application ending date: September 13

Correction window opening date: September 16

Correction window closing date: September 25

Last date to pay application fees: September 15

Admit card releasing date: To be notified later

Age limit:

Candidates with age 18 years to 33 years as on January 1 can apply for this job. Age relaxation is also available according to the rules of Railway Recruitment Board.

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Vacancy details:

Ahmedabad: 143

Ajmer: 252

Bengaluru: 298

Bhopal: 113

Bhubaneswar: 86

Bilaspur: 124

Chandigarh: 183

Chennai: 362

Gorakhpur: 198

Guwahati: 329

Jammu-Srinagar: 152

Kolkata: 457

Malda: 30

Mumbai: 411

Patna: 17

Prayagraj: 73

Ranchi: 340

Secunderabad: 122

Siliguri: 110

Thiruvananthapuram: 92

Application fee:

General, OBC and EWS: Rs 500

SC, ST, PwD and female: Rs 250

Whoever gives the stage 1 examination as per applicable condition will get refund of whatever amount they must have paid during the application submission.

How to apply:

Read the recruitment notification

Keep documents in prescribed format

Fill the application form

Check before submitting the form

Pay the application fees

Keep a copy of the application fee for future reference