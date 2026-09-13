RRB JE recruitment 2026 for 3,993 vacancies ends today, apply now
The Railway Recruitment Board application process for 3,993 Junior Engineer (JE) is going to end today, apply as soon as possible
RRB JE recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s application process for recruitment of 3,993 Junior Engineer (JE) is going to end today, apply as soon as possible.
The recruitment drive covers various posts such for Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent Posts. It is a great opportunity for the people who have done their three-year engineering diploma in the relevant discipline.
Important dates:
- Application starting date: August 14
- Application ending date: September 13
- Correction window opening date: September 16
- Correction window closing date: September 25
- Last date to pay application fees: September 15
- Admit card releasing date: To be notified later
Age limit:
Candidates with age 18 years to 33 years as on January 1 can apply for this job. Age relaxation is also available according to the rules of Railway Recruitment Board.
Vacancy details:
- Ahmedabad: 143
- Ajmer: 252
- Bengaluru: 298
- Bhopal: 113
- Bhubaneswar: 86
- Bilaspur: 124
- Chandigarh: 183
- Chennai: 362
- Gorakhpur: 198
- Guwahati: 329
- Jammu-Srinagar: 152
- Kolkata: 457
- Malda: 30
- Mumbai: 411
- Patna: 17
- Prayagraj: 73
- Ranchi: 340
- Secunderabad: 122
- Siliguri: 110
- Thiruvananthapuram: 92
Application fee:
- General, OBC and EWS: Rs 500
- SC, ST, PwD and female: Rs 250
- Whoever gives the stage 1 examination as per applicable condition will get refund of whatever amount they must have paid during the application submission.
How to apply:
- Read the recruitment notification
- Keep documents in prescribed format
- Fill the application form
- Check before submitting the form
- Pay the application fees
- Keep a copy of the application fee for future reference