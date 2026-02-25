RRB Group-D recruitment 2026 for 22,195 vacancies: Application window to close on March 2, 2026

Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will soon close the application window for the Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026. According to the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies for Group-D posts will be filled across various railway zones in the country. The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and candidates can apply till March 2, 2026, through the official RRB website.

The vacancies are available for several posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), Assistant (Signal and Telecom), and other Level-1 positions.

Important Dates

Application start date: January 31, 2026

Last date to apply: March 2, 2026

Last date for fee payment: March 4, 2026

Exam date: To be announced

Educational qualification

To be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates should have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) to secure a government job in Indian Railways.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit to apply for the vacancies is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 33 years as on January 1, 2026. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation as per government rules.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General and OBC categories need to pay a fee of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. A part of the fee will be refunded to candidates after they appear for the computer-based test.

How to apply for RRB Group-D recruitment 2026

Go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards

On the home page, click on the link for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Register and login.

Fill the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fee online and submit form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the recruitment drive.