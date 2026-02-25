RRB Group-D recruitment 2026 for 22,195 vacancies: Application window to close on March 2, 2026
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will soon close the application window for the Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will soon close the application window for the Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026. According to the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies for Group-D posts will be filled across various railway zones in the country. The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and candidates can apply till March 2, 2026, through the official RRB website.
The vacancies are available for several posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), Assistant (Signal and Telecom), and other Level-1 positions.
Important Dates
- Application start date: January 31, 2026
- Last date to apply: March 2, 2026
- Last date for fee payment: March 4, 2026
- Exam date: To be announced
Educational qualification
To be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates should have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) to secure a government job in Indian Railways.
Age Limit
The minimum age limit to apply for the vacancies is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 33 years as on January 1, 2026. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation as per government rules.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination.
Application Fee
The candidates belonging to General and OBC categories need to pay a fee of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. A part of the fee will be refunded to candidates after they appear for the computer-based test.
How to apply for RRB Group-D recruitment 2026
- Go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards
- On the home page, click on the link for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026
- Register and login.
- Fill the application form and upload required documents
- Pay the application fee online and submit form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the recruitment drive.