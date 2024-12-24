RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32,438 posts, check all details here

Vacancy Details:

Category Department Vacancies Pointsman-B Traffic 5058 Assistant (Track Machine) Engineering 799 Assistant (Bridge) Engineering 301 Track Maintainer Gr. IV Engineering 13187 Assistant P-Way Engineering 247 Assistant (C&W) Mechanical 2587 Assistant TRD Electrical 1381 Assistant (S&T) S&T 2012 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 420 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 950 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 744 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 1041 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 624 Assistant (Workshop) (Mech) Mechanical 3077 Total 32438

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, and age limits as outlined below:

Educational Qualification

Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age- 18 Years

Maximum Age- 36 Years

Selection Process:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

2. Physical Efficiency Test

3. Medical/Document Verification

Application Fees:

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 500/- SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/- All Category Female: Rs 250/-



Fee refund (after appearing in the Stage I exam):

General: Rs 400/- OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/- All Category Female: Rs 250/-



Salary:

Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 18000 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.