RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32,438 posts, check all details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in. The application process will open on January 23, 2025, and will close on February 22, 2025. Interested candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.
Important Dates:
Notification release date: December 23, 2024
Application Start Date: 23rd January 2025
Last date to apply and fee payment: February 22, 2025 (11:59 pm)
Vacancy Details:
|Category
|Department
|Vacancies
|Pointsman-B
|Traffic
|5058
|Assistant (Track Machine)
|Engineering
|799
|Assistant (Bridge)
|Engineering
|301
|Track Maintainer Gr. IV
|Engineering
|13187
|Assistant P-Way
|Engineering
|247
|Assistant (C&W)
|Mechanical
|2587
|Assistant TRD
|Electrical
|1381
|Assistant (S&T)
|S&T
|2012
|Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|Mechanical
|420
|Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|Electrical
|950
|Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|Electrical
|744
|Assistant TL & AC
|Electrical
|1041
|Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|Electrical
|624
|Assistant (Workshop) (Mech)
|Mechanical
|3077
|Total
|32438
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, and age limits as outlined below:
Educational Qualification
Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age- 18 Years
- Maximum Age- 36 Years
Selection Process:
Application Fees:
- General, OBC, EWS: Rs 500/-
- SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
- All Category Female: Rs 250/-
Fee refund (after appearing in the Stage I exam):
- General: Rs 400/-
- OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
- All Category Female: Rs 250/-
Salary:
- Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 18000 per month.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.