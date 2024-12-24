RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32,438 posts, check all details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a notification for the recruitment of Group D positions, offering a total of 32,438 vacancies across various roles at Level 1.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in. The application process will open on January 23, 2025, and will close on February 22, 2025. Interested candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Important Dates: 

Notification release date: December 23, 2024

Application Start Date: 23rd January 2025

Last date to apply and fee payment: February 22, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Vacancy Details:

Category Department Vacancies
Pointsman-B Traffic 5058
Assistant (Track Machine) Engineering 799
Assistant (Bridge) Engineering 301
Track Maintainer Gr. IV Engineering 13187
Assistant P-Way Engineering 247
Assistant (C&W) Mechanical 2587
Assistant TRD Electrical 1381
Assistant (S&T) S&T 2012
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 420
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 950
Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 744
Assistant TL & AC Electrical 1041
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 624
Assistant (Workshop) (Mech) Mechanical 3077
Total 32438

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, and age limits as outlined below:

Educational Qualification
Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age- 18 Years
  • Maximum Age- 36 Years

Selection Process:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
2. Physical Efficiency Test
3. Medical/Document Verification

Application Fees:

    • General, OBC, EWS: Rs 500/-
    • SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
    • All Category Female: Rs 250/-

Fee refund (after appearing in the Stage I exam):

      • General: Rs 400/-
      • OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
      • All Category Female: Rs 250/-

Salary:

  • Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 18000 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

