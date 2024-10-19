RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Bumper job notification released soon, check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board has approved the publication of a notification for recruitment for various Group D positions in Indian Railways. The detailed notification will be released between October to December 2024.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.
Vacancy Details:
|Regions
|Total
|Northern Railway, DMW & RCF
|13153
|Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro
|10873
|Western Railway
|10734
|Southern Railway and ICF
|9579
|Central Railway
|9345
|South Central Railway
|9328
|South Western Railway and RWF
|7167
|North Western Railway
|5249
|South Eastern Railway
|4914
|North Central Railway and DLW
|4730
|West Central Railway
|4019
|North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO
|4002
|East Central Railway
|3563
|Northeast Frontier Railway
|2894
|East Coast Railway
|2555
|South East Central Railway
|1664
|Total Post
|103769
RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, age limits, and age relaxations as outlined below:
Educational Qualification
Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.
Age Limit
To qualify for the RRC Group D 2024 Exam, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed the maximum age limit of 33 years.
Selection Process:
- Computer-based Examination
- Viva Test
- Physical Fitness Test
- Document verification
Salary:
- Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in