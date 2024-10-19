RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Bumper job notification released soon, check all details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
RRB Group D Recruitment 2024

The Railway Recruitment Board has approved the publication of a notification for recruitment for various Group D positions in Indian Railways. The detailed notification will be released between October to December 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Regions Total
Northern Railway, DMW & RCF 13153
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 10873
Western Railway 10734
Southern Railway and ICF 9579
Central Railway 9345
South Central Railway 9328
South Western Railway and RWF 7167
North Western Railway 5249
South Eastern Railway 4914
North Central Railway and DLW 4730
West Central Railway 4019
North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO 4002
East Central Railway 3563
Northeast Frontier Railway 2894
East Coast Railway 2555
South East Central Railway 1664
Total Post 103769

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, age limits, and age relaxations as outlined below:

Educational Qualification
Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.

Age Limit
To qualify for the RRC Group D 2024 Exam, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed the maximum age limit of 33 years.

Selection Process:

  • Computer-based Examination
  • Viva Test
  • Physical Fitness Test
  • Document verification

Salary:

  • Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

