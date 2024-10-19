RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Bumper job notification released soon, check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board has approved the publication of a notification for recruitment for various Group D positions in Indian Railways. The detailed notification will be released between October to December 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Regions Total Northern Railway, DMW & RCF 13153 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 10873 Western Railway 10734 Southern Railway and ICF 9579 Central Railway 9345 South Central Railway 9328 South Western Railway and RWF 7167 North Western Railway 5249 South Eastern Railway 4914 North Central Railway and DLW 4730 West Central Railway 4019 North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO 4002 East Central Railway 3563 Northeast Frontier Railway 2894 East Coast Railway 2555 South East Central Railway 1664 Total Post 103769

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in the RRB Group D Recruitment drive should be aware of the eligibility requirements, which include educational qualifications, age limits, and age relaxations as outlined below:

Educational Qualification

Eligible candidates must have completed their High School (Class 10) from an institution recognized by the NCVT/SCVT, or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the NCVT.

Age Limit

To qualify for the RRC Group D 2024 Exam, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed the maximum age limit of 33 years.

Selection Process:

Computer-based Examination

Viva Test

Physical Fitness Test

Document verification

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at www.rrbcdg.gov.in