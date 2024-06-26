RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,03,769 posts, check all details here

rrb alp recruitment 2024 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D examination 2024 for recruitment for 1,03,769 posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill vacancies for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-1 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.

More Details:

Vacancy Details:

Regions Total
Northern Railway, DMW & RCF 13153
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 10873
Western Railway 10734
Southern Railway and ICF 9579
Central Railway 9345
South Central Railway 9328
South Western Railway and RWF 7167
North Western Railway 5249
South Eastern Railway 4914
North Central Railway and DLW 4730
West Central Railway 4019
North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO 4002
East Central Railway 3563
Northeast Frontier Railway 2894
East Coast Railway 2555
South East Central Railway 1664
Total Post 103769

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidate must have completed 10th and/or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT in any given trade.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age- 18 Years
  • Maximum Age- 33Years

Selection Process:

  • Written Examination
  • Viva Test
  • Medical Fitness Test
  • Document verification

Application Fees:

  • General / OBC / EWS : 500/-
  • SC / ST : 250/-

Salary:

  • Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.

