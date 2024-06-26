RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,03,769 posts, check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D examination 2024 for recruitment for 1,03,769 posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill vacancies for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-1 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.

More Details:

Vacancy Details:

Regions Total Northern Railway, DMW & RCF 13153 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 10873 Western Railway 10734 Southern Railway and ICF 9579 Central Railway 9345 South Central Railway 9328 South Western Railway and RWF 7167 North Western Railway 5249 South Eastern Railway 4914 North Central Railway and DLW 4730 West Central Railway 4019 North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO 4002 East Central Railway 3563 Northeast Frontier Railway 2894 East Coast Railway 2555 South East Central Railway 1664 Total Post 103769

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have completed 10th and/or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT in any given trade.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age- 18 Years

Maximum Age- 33Years

Selection Process:

Written Examination

Viva Test

Medical Fitness Test

Document verification

Application Fees:

General / OBC / EWS : 500/-

SC / ST : 250/-

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.