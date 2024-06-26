RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,03,769 posts, check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D examination 2024 for recruitment for 1,03,769 posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill vacancies for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-1 posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment examination will be out between October and December 2024.
More Details:
Vacancy Details:
|Regions
|Total
|Northern Railway, DMW & RCF
|13153
|Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro
|10873
|Western Railway
|10734
|Southern Railway and ICF
|9579
|Central Railway
|9345
|South Central Railway
|9328
|South Western Railway and RWF
|7167
|North Western Railway
|5249
|South Eastern Railway
|4914
|North Central Railway and DLW
|4730
|West Central Railway
|4019
|North Eastern Railway, MCF & RDSO
|4002
|East Central Railway
|3563
|Northeast Frontier Railway
|2894
|East Coast Railway
|2555
|South East Central Railway
|1664
|Total Post
|103769
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate must have completed 10th and/or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT in any given trade.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age- 18 Years
- Maximum Age- 33Years
Selection Process:
- Written Examination
- Viva Test
- Medical Fitness Test
- Document verification
Application Fees:
- General / OBC / EWS : 500/-
- SC / ST : 250/-
Salary:
- Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs. 22,500-Rs.25,380 per month.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at indianrailways.gov.in.