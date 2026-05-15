RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 is out with 11127 vacancies, visit website to apply

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RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification for the Assistant Loco Pilot with 11127 vacancies available.

The registration process starts from today and will end on June 14. Interested candidates must read the notification first and know how if they are eligible for the post. Following which they can apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

Important dates:

Registration process starting date: May 15

Last date to apply for the posts: June 14

Last date for application fee payment: June 16

Last date for application submission: June 16

Correction window opening date: June 17

Correction window closing date: June 26

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed 10th grade.

ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Hold a Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the respective field.

For more complete information, kindly read the Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT. Recruitment Exam Notification 2026.

Category-wise vacancy details:

UR: 4860

SC: 1746

ST: 919

OBC: 2598

EWS: 1004

Total: 11127

Selection Process:

First Stage CBT I

Second Stage CBT II

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

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City-wise available posts:

Ahmedabad: 147

Ajmer: 718

Prayagraj: 600

Bengaluru: 200

Bhopal: 453

Bhubaneshwar: 801

Bilaspur : 522

Chandigarh: 187

Chennai: 186

Gorakhpur: 105

Guwahati: 676

Jammu: 400

Kolkata: 841

Malda: 559

Mumbai: 1193

Muzaffarpur: 42

Patna: 103

Ranchi: 1300

Secunderabad: 1429

Siliguri: 600

Trivandrum: 64

Age Limit:

Minimum- 18 years

Maximum- 30 years

Application fee- Category wise:

SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, PWDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, EBC – Rs. 250

For All Other Candidates- Rs. 500

Salary and allowance related information:

The in-hand salary for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) ranges between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 35,000 per month as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scale.

This amount may vary depending on the place of posting and other allowances.

selected candidates will be entitled to Level 2 of the Pay Matrix Level 2 with a salary of 19,900 along with other allowances including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Running Allowance (Based on the km travelled), Transport Allowance, New Pension Scheme (10% Deduction) etc.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbapply.gov.in.