RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 is out with 11127 vacancies, visit website to apply
The Railway Recruitment Board has started the registration process for Assistant Loco Pilot on May 15 interested candidates can apply online.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification for the Assistant Loco Pilot with 11127 vacancies available.
The registration process starts from today and will end on June 14. Interested candidates must read the notification first and know how if they are eligible for the post. Following which they can apply at rrbapply.gov.in.
Important dates:
- Registration process starting date: May 15
- Last date to apply for the posts: June 14
- Last date for application fee payment: June 16
- Last date for application submission: June 16
- Correction window opening date: June 17
- Correction window closing date: June 26
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must have passed 10th grade.
- ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
- Hold a Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the respective field.
- For more complete information, kindly read the Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT. Recruitment Exam Notification 2026.
Category-wise vacancy details:
- UR: 4860
- SC: 1746
- ST: 919
- OBC: 2598
- EWS: 1004
- Total: 11127
Selection Process:
- First Stage CBT I
- Second Stage CBT II
- Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Examination (ME)
City-wise available posts:
- Ahmedabad: 147
- Ajmer: 718
- Prayagraj: 600
- Bengaluru: 200
- Bhopal: 453
- Bhubaneshwar: 801
- Bilaspur : 522
- Chandigarh: 187
- Chennai: 186
- Gorakhpur: 105
- Guwahati: 676
- Jammu: 400
- Kolkata: 841
- Malda: 559
- Mumbai: 1193
- Muzaffarpur: 42
- Patna: 103
- Ranchi: 1300
- Secunderabad: 1429
- Siliguri: 600
- Trivandrum: 64
Age Limit:
- Minimum- 18 years
- Maximum- 30 years
Application fee- Category wise:
- SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, PWDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, EBC – Rs. 250
- For All Other Candidates- Rs. 500
Salary and allowance related information:
- The in-hand salary for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) ranges between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 35,000 per month as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scale.
- This amount may vary depending on the place of posting and other allowances.
- selected candidates will be entitled to Level 2 of the Pay Matrix Level 2 with a salary of 19,900 along with other allowances including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Running Allowance (Based on the km travelled), Transport Allowance, New Pension Scheme (10% Deduction) etc.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbapply.gov.in.