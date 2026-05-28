RPSC RAS 2026 Notification Out for 607 Posts; Registration Starts June 4

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the notification for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026) on May 27, 2026. This recruitment will fill a total of 607 vacancies for various positions in the state and subordinate services. The online application process will begin on June 4, 2026, and the deadline for submitting applications is July 3, 2026. The official notification includes comprehensive details about eligibility criteria, exam patterns, syllabus, salary, selection process, and application fees.

Key highlights of RPSC RAS 2026 Notification Total vacancies: 607 posts State Services: 192 posts Subordinate Services: 415 posts

Application mode: Online

Registration dates: June 4 to July 3, 2026

Eligibility: A graduation degree from a recognised university

Age limit: 21 to 40 years (age relaxation applicable for reserved categories)

Selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Application Fees Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment must submit an application fee as specified by the commission. Those belonging to the general category, OBC creamy layer, and MBC are required to pay a fee of Rs. 600. Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PWD, and Non-OBC creamy layer must pay a fee of Rs. 400. How to Apply Online for RPSC RAS 2026 Notification? Candidates can follow the steps below to fill out their online application process. Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in to your SSO ID and password.

Complete the one-time registration process as given there.

Complete the RPSC RAS registration form 2026.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online as per your category.

Submit the form and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates will be able to submit applications through the official RPSC website once the registration window opens.