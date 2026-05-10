RPSC cancels 2021 SI Recruitment Examination, new exam dates announced for 859 posts

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Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) officially cancelled the scandal-ridden 2021 Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination Friday, acting on a recommendation of the state govt in keeping with a high court judgment from last year recently upheld by the Supreme Court.

The RPSC simultaneously announced a fresh recruitment process for 859 posts, with eligibility limited to the over 3.8 lakh candidates who had participated in both parts of the now-cancelled exam.

Candidates will have the opportunity to update their application information from May 16 to May 30 as part of the new recruitment framework.RPSC chairman Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said details of the re-examination process have been uploaded on the commission’s website.

“RPSC will reconduct the SI Exam in Sept this year,” he added.Candidates who appeared for the original exam will be allowed to modify limited details only, including mobile numbers, email addresses, OTR information and KYC-related information.

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“Candidates will have to complete the reapplication process as prescribed or risk having their applications rejected,” the chairman said.RPSC secretary Ramniwas Mehta clarified that eligibility conditions for the re-examination will remain exactly the same as those notified in the original recruitment advertisement dated Feb 3,

“No change in eligibility criteria will be entertained,” he said.The examination for 859 SI and Platoon Commander posts was originally conducted in Sept 2021. Physical tests and interviews were conducted following the written examination, and selected candidates joined training at the Rajasthan Police Academy before the entire recruitment process became marred by allegations of a question paper leak and multiple other irregularities.

The matter snowballed to become one of the state’s largest exam scandals, after investigations by the Rajasthan Police’s special operations group (SOG) uncovered an organised network of paper solvers, brokers, dummy candidates and scamsters who together conspired to undermine the integrity of the recruitment process.So far, around 190 persons accused in the case have been arrested, including more than 50 trainee sub-inspectors.2021.