RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 1014 vacancies

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for the post of Assistant Engineer. A total of 1014 vacancies for the Assistant Engineer posts will be filled today. Candidates can submit their online application process before the last date of application i.e. 12th September 2024. The application link will be activated on 14th August 2024.
Vacancy Details
Total post-1014
RPSC AE Bharti 2024 Education Qualification
Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (B.Tech/B.E.) in the relevant field. The specific engineering discipline required will depend on the position applied for.
For example, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.
RPSC Assistant Engineer 2024 Selection Process
- Preliminary Written Exam
- Main Written Exam
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Test
Salary Details
The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 5400/- (Level-14).
Application fees
The candidates who wants to apply will have to pay an application fee as per their category.
GEN/OBC – Rs 600/-
SC/ST – Rs 400/-
How to Apply RPSC AE Recruitment 2024
- First Visit you Home Portal of Rajasthan Public Service Commission
- Search here Latest Option & RPSC AE Recruitment Section
- In the RPSC AE recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link for
- Click on it
- You have to fill all the information here & Click on the Next Button
- Upload Your Photo & Thumb Impression According to Size
- in the next page, You deposit Fees and Save your date & Submit your form