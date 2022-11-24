RPF Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 9000 posts, Notification soon to be released

The Railway Protection Force is inviting candidates to apply for over 9000 constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website of RPF (rpf.indianrailways.gov.in). The official notification informing about the same is likely to be updated on the official website of RPS. The dates for starting and closing dates of the application are to be updated soon. Check eligibility and all other necessary details here:

RPF Constable Recruitment Eligibility:

Candidates applying for the vacancy should have passed 10th board or its equivalent from a recognized institution or university.

RPF Constable Recruitment Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit – 18 years of age

Maximum Age Limit – 25 years of age

Age Relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category might be considered as per the Government rules and regulations.

RPF Constable Recruitment Pay Scale:

The candidates selected for the post of constable will be given a basic pay of Rs. 25590.

Selection Process:

The selection process is likely to be based on a Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and through Physical Measurements.

How to Apply ?