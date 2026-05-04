RLDA site engineer recruitment 2026: Apply for 40 vacancies, Salary up to Rs 76,000 per month

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The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited application for the recruitment of Site Engineers on a contract basis. According to the official notification, a total of 40 posts including 30 in Civil Engineering and 10 in Electrical Engineering will be filled for the Site Engineer postings across India.

Interested applicants can apply for the Site Engineer vacancies through offline mode till May 22, 2026.

RLDA site engineer recruitment 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a B.E. or B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline can apply for the recruitment drive.

Note that the applicants belonging to the General category must secure at least 55 per cent marks, while SC and ST candidates should have 50 per cent.

Working experience

Candidates must also have a minimum of two years of work experience in areas such as construction, development, electrical systems, or MEP work.

Age Limit

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The candidates should be aged 45 years or below as on May 22, 2026. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and ex-servicemen) as per Government rules.

Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly pay of Rs 76,000. The selection process will include merit assessment, followed by an interview and document verification.

The authority will prepare the merit list based on factors such as previous salary, relevant experience, and academic performance in B.Tech. Candidates with M.Tech degrees or experience in Indian Railways, public sector units, or government departments will get additional weightage.

How to apply

Candidates must apply through offline mode. They need to download the application form and notification from the official source and fill it in block letters using a blue ball pen.

Applicants should attach self-attested copies of all required documents and send the complete form by post or speed post to the address mentioned in the notification. They should keep a copy of the submitted form for future use, as officials will verify original documents at a later stage.

No application fee is required for this recruitment.