RITES recruitment 2026 for manager post, salary up to 1.6 Lakh

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RITES recruitment 2026: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has released a notification for the recruitment of a manager post on its official website. The number of vacancies for the post is 1.

The last date to apply for the post is dated as October 4. The candidate will have to undergo a walk-in interview on October 8.

To get detailed information about the recruitment and the walk-in interview, candidates must visit the official website and read it.

Important details:

Post name: Manager-PAPIS

Number of posts: 1

Application process starting date: September 14

Application process ending date: October 4

Walk-in interview date: October 8

Admit card issuance date: October 5

Application Mode: Online

Job type: Contract-based

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a degree in Diploma/B.E./B. Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, or an equivalent discipline.

Age limit for this post is a maximum of 40 years.

Diploma-passed candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of post-qualification experience, with a minimum of 2 years of experience in Installation & Commissioning/Maintenance/Supervision of metro rolling stock PAPIS System.

Degree-passing candidates must have a minimum of 4 years of post-qualification experience with a minimum of 2 years of experience in Installation & Commissioning/Maintenance/Supervision of metro rolling stock PAPIS System.

Application Fee:

The application fee is not mentioned in the official notification of the recruitment advertisement.

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Age Relaxation:

SC/ST Category: 5 years

OBC-NCL Category: 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 10 Years

Salary:

Pay Scale: INR 50,000-1,60,000

Allowances: Basic pay and DA, fixed/variable allowances @ 23% of Basic Pay, HRA/Lease, Contribution to PF, Gratuity as per the Payment of Gratuity Act.

Selection Process:

Document verification

Interview

How to Apply:

The candidates need to submit the application form before the deadline.

Visit the official website.

Find the recruitment notification.

Fill out the application form with correct details.

Upload the documents that have been asked in the application form.

Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Once again, check all the details before clicking on the submit button.

Take a screenshot or download the application form for future reference.