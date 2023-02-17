RITES Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open, Salary up to Rs 2,10,000 per month

RITES Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India is inviting applications from retired professionals from Indian Railways/ PSUs. Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Resident Engineer (Traction).

A total numbers of 1 vacancy will be filled with this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via online mode for RITES Recruitment 2023 at the Official site within 07 days from the date of publication. No other mode of application will be entertained. Application forms received after the last date will not be considered.

RITES Recruitment Vacancy details

Resident Engineer (Traction): 01 Post

RITES Jobs 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for RITES recruitment 2023 must have a full-time degree in Electrical Engineering.

Experience details

The candidate should hold a total of above 12 years of experience in the same/similar position above 06 Years.

The candidate should have an experience in a similar field of Railway Electrification such as Overhead Equipment (OHE) / Power Supply Installations (PSI) – TSSs/SPs / SSPs/ Ats.

Age Limit

According to the official notification of RITES recruitment 2023, the age of the candidate shall be below 64 years as on 01-02-2023.

RITES Recruitment 2023 Salary Details

The candidate will be placed at Level-14 or above Or Equivalent IDA scale if retired from 7th CPC pay levels post or equivalent.

The selected candidate will be paid a monthly remuneration of approximately Level 14-15 – Rs. 2,10,000.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of experience and interview.

Candidates are required to give two preferences for their choice of center for the interview at the time of online application.

How to Apply for RITES Recruitment 2022?

Visit the Official RITES website and select “Careers” section. click on the notification link on that page. Fill the application form and click “Submit” button. Take out a print out of the registration form for future purposes.

Click here to apply