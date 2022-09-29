REC Limited recruitment for 2022: Salary up to Rs 36 lakhs, check details here
REC recruitment 2022: REC limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and a well acclaimed Non-Banking Financial Company endowed with ‘Infrastructure Finance’ Company status. Domestically, REC holds the highest credit rating from CRISIL, ICRA, IRRPL & CARE and internationally rated at par with the sovereign ratings. The company clocked excellent financial performance over the years and has recorded its all-time highest profit for the FY 2022.
To meet its human resource requirements, REC invites applications from dynamic, committed, self-motivated and experienced professionals for various posts including General Manager, Chief Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager & Other vacancies on contract basis. REC recruitment 2022 for the above mentioned posts is now open.
Vacancy details
Total number of posts- 62
- Dy. General Manager & Manager- 14 posts
- Chief Manager- 01
- General Manager- 03
- Assistant Manager- 23
- Officer (Secretarial)- 19
Qualification details
Candidates Should Possess IT/ CA/ BE/ B.Tech/ MBA in the relevant discipline
Important dates
- Starting Date for Apply Online: 28-09-2022
- Last Date for Online Application & payment of fee: 27-10-2022
- Last date for receipt of application in hard copy along with enclosures: 03-11-2022
Application fee
- For Others: Rs.1000/-
- For SC/ST/PWBD/ Internal candidates: Nil
- Payment Mode: Through Online Mode
Click here for detailed official notification
Click here to apply online and user manual
Click here to visit the official website