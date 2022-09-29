REC Limited recruitment for 2022: Salary up to Rs 36 lakhs, check details here

REC recruitment 2022: REC limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and a well acclaimed Non-Banking Financial Company endowed with ‘Infrastructure Finance’ Company status. Domestically, REC holds the highest credit rating from CRISIL, ICRA, IRRPL & CARE and internationally rated at par with the sovereign ratings. The company clocked excellent financial performance over the years and has recorded its all-time highest profit for the FY 2022.

To meet its human resource requirements, REC invites applications from dynamic, committed, self-motivated and experienced professionals for various posts including General Manager, Chief Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager & Other vacancies on contract basis. REC recruitment 2022 for the above mentioned posts is now open.

Vacancy details



Total number of posts- 62

Dy. General Manager & Manager- 14 posts

Chief Manager- 01

General Manager- 03

Assistant Manager- 23

Officer (Secretarial)- 19

Qualification details

Candidates Should Possess IT/ CA/ BE/ B.Tech/ MBA in the relevant discipline

Important dates

Starting Date for Apply Online : 28-09-2022

Last Date for Online Application & payment of fee : 27-10-2022

Last date for receipt of application in hard copy along with enclosures: 03-11-2022

Application fee

For Others: Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST/PWBD/ Internal candidates: Nil

Payment Mode: Through Online Mode

Click here for detailed official notification

Click here to apply online and user manual

Click here to visit the official website