RCI Apprentices recruitment 2023: Online application underway for 150 posts

Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO invites online applications from young and meritorious Indian Nationals for the Engagement of Apprentices (Graduate, Diploma and ITI) for a period of One year.

A total of 150 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply online till June 19, 2023.

RCI Apprentices vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice: 30

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 30

Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 90

Essential Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice: Rs.9000/- p.m.

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Rs.8000/- p.m.

Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): As per Govt. Norms

Application Procedure:

Candidates are advised to visit What’s New section on https://drdo.gov.in/ for detailed advertisement and submit application online by clicking on appropriate link.

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement. 3 Registration of B.E / B.Tech / Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up application form.

Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01-June-2023.

The candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2020, 2021 and 2022) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Last date to apply:

19/06/2023

Selection Procedure:

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories will be applicable as per provision of Apprentices Act 1961, Apprentice Rules, 1992 and Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Written Test / Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Links to fill-up online application:

Diploma/Graduate:

ITI –Trade Apprentices

Click here to read RCI Apprentices recruitment notification.