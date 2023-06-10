RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 35 vacancies, Salary up to Rs 55700

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fulfill 35 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts. Interested job aspirants can apply in online mode through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The online application process commenced on June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application fee is June 30.

Check more details regrading the RBI recruitment including eligibility, age limit, salary, and how to apply below:

Important date:

Starting date of application: June 9, 2023

Last date of application: June 30, 2023

The tentative date for the online examination is July 15.

RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies.

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 29 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 6 vacancies

RBI Recruitment 2023 age limit

The applicant should have attained a maximum age of 20 years to maximum age of 30 years.

RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have a minimum of three years’ Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should have at least 2 years’ experience as Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 71032. The starting basic pay is Rs. 33.900 ((i.e. Rs. 20700 plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of Rs. 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) – 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time).

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected through the above mentioned posts through Online Examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2023?

interested and eligible candidates have to apply online from the official website on or before June 30, 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Direct link to apply