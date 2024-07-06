RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Notification for several posts to be out soon, Check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to release the notification for the recruitment under Grade B posts soon. The number of vacancies is yet to be released and is expected to be out soon.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination on the official website of Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Notification Release: Yet to be announced

Application start date: Yet to be announced

Application end date: Yet to be announced

Minimum Educational Qualifications:

The candidate should have done Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Selection Process:

Selection of the candidates will be done via online/written examinations in Phase – I and Phase – II and interview.

Salary Details:

Selected Candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 55,200 per month. They will also be eligible for Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Learning Allowance, House Rent Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments (without HRA) are Rs 1,16,914.

Prelims Exam (200 marks)

Mains Exam (600 marks)

Interview (75 marks)

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at rbi.org.in or click here.