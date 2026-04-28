RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration to begin tomorrow for 60 vacant posts

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts the RBI Grade B Exam annually, attracting many banking aspirants seeking prestigious job opportunities within this large organization. Before completing the application process, it is crucial to understand the selection procedure. The RBI Grade B Selection Process consists of three stages: Phase 1, Phase 2, and an Interview. The final selection for the RBI Grade B Officer 2026 is determined by the combined scores from the interview and Phase 2.