RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration to begin tomorrow for 60 vacant posts
Prepare for the RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2026. Understand the selection process and key dates for a successful application.
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts the RBI Grade B Exam annually, attracting many banking aspirants seeking prestigious job opportunities within this large organization. Before completing the application process, it is crucial to understand the selection procedure. The RBI Grade B Selection Process consists of three stages: Phase 1, Phase 2, and an Interview. The final selection for the RBI Grade B Officer 2026 is determined by the combined scores from the interview and Phase 2.
Detailed information regarding the selection process will be provided in the forthcoming notification if any changes are made. Continue reading this article for a comprehensive overview of the RBI Grade B Selection Process 2026.
Important Dates
- Short Notification Released: 28 April 2026
- Detailed Notification Release: 29 April 2026 (tentative)
- Online Application Start Date: 29 April 2026
- Online Application Last Date: 20 May 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
- Phase-I Exam (General): 13 June 2026
- Phase-I Exam (DEPR / DSIM): 14 June 2026
- Phase-II Mains (General): 25 July 2026
- Phase-II Mains (DEPR / DSIM): 26 July 2026
Vacancy Details
- Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: 40
- Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR: 10
- Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM: 10
Application Fees
General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850 + intimation charges
SC / ST / PwBD: Rs 100 (intimation charges only)
Staff candidates / Ex-Servicemen: As notified — usually nil/reduced
To Know More details about vacant posts, educational qualification, salary package, and other details, check the official notification here.