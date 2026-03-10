RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: LAST DATE EXTENDED Till Today for 650 Assistant posts

Advertisement

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the application submission date till today, that is March 10, 2026 for the recruitment of Assistant at the official RBI website, www.rbi.org.in. According to the official notification, a total of 650 vacancies for the post of Assistant will be filled across its offices in India, such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Eligible job aspirants can read the official notification carefully and apply for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 online only through the official RBI website, www.rbi.org.in. from February 16, 2026, to March 10, 2026.

Important dates

Notification date: February 16, 2026

Application submission: February 16, 2026, to March 10, 2026

Payment of application fee: February 16, 2026, to March 10, 2026

Online Preliminary Examination (tentative): April 11, 2026

Online Main Examination (tentative): June 7, 2026

RBI has said that it reserves the right to change exam dates if required.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The candidates applying for the posts should be:

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Knowledge of word processing on a computer.

Proficiency in the local language of the state or region applied for (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding).

For Ex-servicemen, graduation from a recognised university or equivalent qualification is required after at least 15 years of defence service.

Age limit (as on February 1, 2026):

The minimum age limit for candidates is 20 years, and the maximum age limit is set at 28 years. Candidates must have been born between February 2, 1998, and February 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Age relaxation:

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST): 5 years

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 10 to 15 years (depending on category)

Ex-servicemen: Additional relaxation as per service rules

Widows/divorced women/judicially separated women: Up to 35–40 years (depending on category)

RBI staff with work experience: Relaxation equal to years of service (maximum 3 years)

Selection process

The candidates will be selected based on the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The Language Proficiency Test will be conducted in the official or local language of the concerned state.