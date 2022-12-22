Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy for 48,000 posts, Apply online

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for primary school teachers of level 1 and level 2. A total of 48,000 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply online are to check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 19, 2023, For further details, check below:

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Vacant Posts

Level 1 Primary school teacher (Class 1 to Class 5): 21,000 posts

Level 2 Primary school teacher (Class 6 to Class 8): 27,000 posts

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: December 21, 2022

Closing date for submission of online applications: January 19, 2022

Date of Examination: February 25, 2023, to February 28, 2023

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Eligibility

The candidate applying should be a graduate in any field from a recognized university.

The candidate should be BEd/BEId and REET qualified.

Selection Process

The candidates will be evaluated on the basis of written examination and document verification.

How to Apply?

Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official RSMSSB website.

From the Recruitment section of the page, click on apply online

Enter the applicant’s details

Upload the scanned copies of the documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

