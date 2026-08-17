RSSB recruitment 2026: Apply online for 874 junior engineer posts

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Rajasthan recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has notified recruitment advertisement for 874 junior engineer posts; candidates can apply online latest by September 14.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the recruitment portal and apply for the job. They should also make sure to read the recruitment advertisement properly, the eligibility criteria vacancy details and application requirements before proceeding any further.

This recruitment drive will fill vacancies from disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, so people applying for the job must have degree related to these courses.

Important dates:

Application starting date: August 16, 2026

Application ending date: September 14, 2026

Examination date: February 2027

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a Diploma or BE/BTech degree in a relevant engineering branch such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, or Agricultural Engineering from a recognised university or institute.

The age that is required to apply for the vacancies is between 18 to 40 years.

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Selection Process:

Written Exam

Documents Verification

Medical Exam

Application fee:

UR/Gen/OBC: Rs 600

OBC (NCL)/EWS/SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 400

How to apply:

Visit the official recruitment portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in with the Rajasthan SSO ID and password.

Select the relevant Junior Engineer recruitment application.

Enter required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout or digital copy of the submitted application for future reference.