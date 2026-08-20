Rajasthan recruitment 2026 for 600 medical officer posts approved, application starts soon

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Rajasthan recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan government has approved the recruitment for 600 medical officers with the aim to strengthen the state’s healthcare system. It also wants to ensure that there are adequate medical staffs at government health intuitions.

The recruitment notification for the job will be issued soon. Application will begin shortly under Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).

Before the approval a notice was prepared by the Medical and Health Department and was sent to Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar seeking the approval.

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Previously after the current government came to power in the state 39,288 posts have been filled and appointments made across various departments. It includes 08 Medical Officer (Dentist) posts, 1,699 Medical Officer posts and 19,240 non-gazetted cadre posts.

Moreover, 15 Assistant Professor posts have been filled in the Medical Education Department. In addition, appointments have been made to 18,126 posts under the National Health Mission (NHM).