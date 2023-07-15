Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior Personal Assistant posts, Check details

Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for submission of the application form is August 2.

Important Date

Application starting date: July 14, 2023

Last date of application: August 2, 2023

Vacancy details

A total of 59 vacancies for Junior Personal Assistants posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit

The candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 JPA posts 2023:

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage.

Click on the “Online Application Portal”

Register and fill in the application form

Upload all the documents and Pay the fee

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Application fee

For general, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer), and candidates from other states : Rs 700

For EBC (non-creamy layer), OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS categories: Rs 550

For SC/ST/PwD categories: Rs 450

Direct link to apply

Check more details here